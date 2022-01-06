Horoscope, 6 January: Check what the stars have in store for you this Thursday

Horoscope Today News, 6 January, 2022: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Thursday’s skies, a few zodiac signs will experience love and compromise in the relationship. Those into business should go ahead and make investment deals that will fetch them good results and growth.

Tip for the day – When helping others don't make it public, rather do it in silence; it brings more blessings.

Check your horoscope here:

Aries: (21 March - 19 April)

Aries are going to have a good day today, as all your wishes may be fulfilled. Under Thursday skies, money related work will be done smoothly. Those worried about careers will find good opportunities in the coming days. People into business will be excited by the progress it will show, hence leading the mind to relax. Remember not to run away from your duties or responsibilities.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May)

Today is going to be a very pleasing day for the employed people as your staff and team will be happy with you. Many people in business will witness new contracts that will help you grow. Under Thursday skies, there will be a few opportunities to resolve domestic disputes among families. If you are looking for a new job, today is a favourable day. Those who are associated with administrative work can get a high position soon.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June)

Geminis are advised to be careful while working on any important task as your work may get spoiled due to haste. Today, people will agree with your views so be careful while advising others or even explaining things. Students will bring home excellent results in studies today. Even your prestige in society will increase because of your hard work. There are high chances of getting victory in legal matters today.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July)

People with this zodiac sign may face loss of money in business, so are advised to make proper decisions. Those who want to start a new job may face some issues, as the day is not very favourable for you. If you are suffering from any serious disease then you should take special care especially amid the pandemic. Try to avoid giving opinions on unnecessary issues, others won’t like it. In government work, there is a possibility of obstruction so be cautious.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August)

It’s a good day for Leos as wedding plans will be made for unmarried people. If you are in love, then the day is auspicious to speak your heart to your partner and take the step towards marriage. Those into daily business, will find their income increasing rapidly. Obstacles of long pending tasks will be removed under Thursday’s skies. Today, your health will be very good but still take care and be safe.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September)

People with this zodiac sign will suddenly feel the need for cash, either for themselves or for someone who urgently needs it. Today, you might have to take help from your friends be it for personal or professional reasons. Under Thursday’s skies, your boss will not be trusting you much. So, kindly pay extra attention to the quality of your work and performance

Libra: (23 September - 22 October)

Today, everyone will be very happy with your behaviour. Furthermore, friendly behaviour with your lover will make you mentally strong. Many plans for marriage will also pop up in the coming days. Parents who are worried about their children’s career will soon find hope and direction to go ahead.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November)

Under Thursday’s skies, people who are heart patients should take care as the problems might increase. Moreover, change in weather can affect your health so be careful. During this time, try to spend time with your spouse, it will benefit you a lot. Also, at work, do not leave your duties to others.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December)

People with this zodiac sign will experience some thrilling incidents in the coming days. Special support from family and friends will make you happy against opponents. Today, circumstances will be favourable for you and this will lead your source of income to increase. Be ready, as you may travel short distances for important work.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January)

Capricorns are advised to invest wisely in the stock market. In the week ahead, a few Capricorns will be attracted towards their female friends. Under Thursday’s skies, some will remain apprehensive about new work while others need to be alert with what task they take up. No matter what situation you are in, be mindful of your language limits.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February)

Today, higher officials in the job are going to be very happy with you for all the hard work and dedication. There are chances of huge monetary gains in business. You may feel an urge to give gifts to your family members under Thursday’s skies. Your interest in entertainment will increase, making you learn new skills. The money lent can be returned today.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March)

Under Thursday’s skies, your long awaited plans may fail. That's why you should be careful and alert. Due to weather conditions, your throat infection is likely to increase. Amid pandemic and its fear, try to avoid going out in the crowd. There are chances that you can get angry with your spouse about something but try to sort it out today itself. Tip for the day - Never overlook your worth in comparing yourself to others.