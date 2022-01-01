Horoscope, 1 January: Check what the stars have in store you on first day of 2022

Horoscope Today News, 1 January, 2022: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Read your daily horoscope predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Your daily dose of astrological predictions is here! Under Saturday’s skies, many zodiac signs will witness new projects and deals in the coming days. Many will make New Year resolutions that will help them in the future while people waiting to get married may finally get to say their vows.

Tip for the day – Begin the new year with hope and happiness so that each of you have good days to see.

Meanwhile, check your horoscope here

Aries: (21 March - 19 April):

On the first day of the year, you should avoid starting any new work or job. Also, you will fail to achieve the appropriate results of your hard work as the stars are not with you today. Furthermore, people will ridicule you at the workplace, but you should ignore this and remain focused on your goal. Also, Aries will be worried about their life partners.

Taurus: (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign may have to travel for job-related purposes in the coming days. Today is a favourable day for high-ranking officers, who will perform well at their jobs. Under Saturday’s skies, unmarried individuals who are waiting to tie the knot may get good news.

Gemini: (21 May - 20 June):

Geminis should remain careful about their health At the workplace, you might have good-natured banter with your colleagues. Those who stay away from their homes and families might take a day-off to try and reconnect with their loved ones. Under Saturday’s skies you will be in a mood to relax and unwind so make the most of it.

Cancer: (21 June - 22 July):

On the first day of the year, newlywed couples will begin their day by participating in religious activities. Those interested can also start a new business as the day is favourable for new financial ventures. As the day demands, you will have a busy schedule. However, you will be ready to help others also. Under Saturday’s skies, don’t do anything more than your capabilities or else, you might land into trouble.

Leo: (23 July - 22 August):

Leos are advised to maintain a disciplined daily routine today. Even your enemies will try to act friendly with you, so be careful and alert. Most importantly, stay away from unnecessary politics and backbiting as it will not help you in the future. As the new year begins, try to maintain cordial relationships with your near and dear ones.

Virgo: (23 August - 22 September):

People with this zodiac sign are advised not to let negative thoughts dominate. Under Saturday’s skies, you will get good results for all your hard work that you have put in. Furthermore, there are strong chances of success in interviews, so those who are waiting for some good news can heave a sigh of relief. Today, you might attempt to surprise your loved ones with a gift. Let the new year spark a new begining in your romantic relationship.

Libra: (23 September - 22 October):

On the first day of the year, you will get good success in business partnerships. Whatever be the task, remember to maintain transparency as it will help you progress. As it’s the new year, there will be a party and celebratory mood in your home. Most importantly, remember to behave nicely with your life partner today.

Scorpio: (23 October - 21 November):

Scorpios will be deeply inclined to religious activities today. To increase your knowledge and wisdom, you will also take great interest in writing activities. Those interested in politics will get an opportunity to associate themselves with some big programs and events. Because of your hard work and dedication, people will respect you a lot today. People in business will make good use of their acquaintances to earn more profits.

Sagittarius: (22 November - 21 December):

On the first day of the year, avoid lending money to anyone as it might bring bad luck. Whatever be the situation, don’t doubt your talent and capabilities, things will fall into place with time. Those into online business, will face loss in the coming days. Most importantly, don’t share your opinions with everyone, as they may try to twist your words against you.

Capricorn: (22 December - 19 January):

Under Saturday’s skies, you might get a big responsibility at your workplace. Despite the work and pressure, you will take great interest in arts and music, as it will help you relax. Today, you will be able to execute all your work with great efficiency as everything will go as planned. Many will enjoy some good moments with siblings, while parents will spend quality time with children.

Aquarius: (20 January - 18 February):

People with this zodiac sign will witness peace and prosperity in their family, today. Under Saturday’s skies, you will be motivated to do something new and creative, so go ahead. Working professionals will find alternative income sources that will help them progress. In the coming days, business expenses will increase for several people.

Pisces: (19 February - 20 March):

Pisces are gifted individuals as they have an ability to keenly observe other people and their behaviour. Hence, this gift will benefit you today in some way or the other. Under Saturday’s skies, if you are participating in a meeting, then try to conclude it in your favour. With this confidence, your boss will surely discuss your promotion that will help you grow. Also, the slow rate at which you have been progressing at your tasks over the past few days, will gather momentum, leading to progress in your work quickly.