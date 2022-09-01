Sneezing can happen due to a particular allergy as well. In that case, consulting your doctor is the best way forward. However, here are some home remedies that can prove to be beneficial in providing relief

The act of sneezing is natural! It is a sudden and uncontrollable burst of air that passes through the nose and mouth.

Sneezing happens due to the irritation of the mucous membrane of the nose and throat. It can be termed as the body’s protective mechanism from any kind of bacteria or virus that enters our nasal lining.

The month of September makes the weather volatile and cough and cold are one of the most common ailments that affect people. A runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, watery eyes are among the most common symptoms that often cause irritation. Like blinking or breathing, sneezing is a semi autonomous reflex. This means that you can control it only to some extent. You may be able to delay it for a few moments to grab a tissue.

Sneezing can happen due to a particular allergy as well. In that case, consulting your doctor is the best way forward.

However, here are some home remedies that can prove to be beneficial in providing relief:

Honey: Eating honey helps you to deal with seasonal allergies that cause sneezing. However, you should avoid eating honey if you are allergic to pollen. Honey should also not be used for children under 1 year. You may mix some honey in a glass of warm water to drink it. You can also prepare honey ginger tea as it is quite effective.

Black Cardamom: There are a number of health benefits of consuming black cardamoms. One should chew them at least 2-3 times a day to get rid of sneezing. The oil of black cardamom is really very effective as it helps in normalising mucous flow through the respiratory tract. Massage it for more effectiveness.

Consume Ginger and Tulsi: Ginger and tulsi provides you with much relief when it comes to fighting a cold. Adding these to your tea is an easy way to tackle sneezing. You may also boil 3-4 tulsi leaves with some ginger for additional benefits.

Turmeric: Turmeric is found to be effective in providing us relief from symptoms of sneezing and nasal congestion. Turmeric also helps to strengthen our immune reactions. Drinking Turmeric milk is a good way to make it a part of your diet.

Chamomile Tea: If you are looking for a remedy to tackle continuous sneezing, chamomile tea could be really beneficial. Chamomile is known for its anti-histamine properties, which can help in providing instant relief.

