A soup can arguably be regarded as one of the healthiest meals one can have. It is packed with nutrients and fibre, and can be a perfect meal in itself. In this busy life, we need a lot of energy to go through our day. So, it becomes crucial for us to have something which provides us with all the necessary nutrients and fibre.

A perfect bowl of soup can come in handy in this situation. Soups are generally seen as boring, but you can creatively make it tasty and pack it with all the required nutrients by adding vegetables, rice noodles, and more.

Recently, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a post on Instagram about how homemade soups can be helpful during the monsoon. She also posted a picture of the mouth-watering soup that she had made. Lovneet Batra wrote that she cooked her vegetables with ginger, tofu, lemongrass, and some rice noodles to create her soup. Here are the top reasons, according to Batra about why soups are beneficial for us:

1. Soups are a great way to add vegetables to your meal without having a glucose spike. A soup can be considered a complete meal if you just add the right ingredients.

2. Soup also keeps you hydrated. People drink less than they need during monsoon, so soups can be a great way to keep yourself hydrated properly.

3. Soup gives your immunity a boost. Improving your immunity becomes extremely crucial, especially during monsoon when infections spread like wildfire. During this time, it is very common for viruses, bacterial infections, flus etc. to spread quickly. So, you need a strong immune system to fight off disease. A perfect bowl of soup can help you with that.

4. Soup decreases hunger pangs, and increases fullness because of the presence of fibre in it. Fibre is known to increase the feeling of fullness by delaying gastric emptying. It also increases insulin sensitivity.

Lovneet Batra's post garnered a lot of reactions, with many users asking for recipes to create their own bowl of soup.