Hindi Diwas is celebrated on 14 September every year to mark the adoption of Hindi as the official language of India. This day is commemorated in schools, colleges, and offices to honour and promote the Hindi language. Various functions and competitions are held on Hindi Diwas to encourage the youth to use Hindi more frequently. Hindi was declared as the official language of India on 26 January, 1950 under Article 343 of the Constitution. Later, India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to mark 14 September as Hindi Diwas.

To promote the Hindi language, you can send wonderful wishes, messages and quotes about Hindi Diwas to your friends and family members today, like the ones given below:

Wishes:

Let’s promote the wonderful Hindi language on the auspicious occasion of Hindi Diwas. Wishing you a wonderful and happy Hindi Diwas.

Hindi is one of the many great languages in India, and we are very proud of it. Happy Hindi Diwas!

As we yearn to learn other languages, we must not forget how special our own Hindi language is. Wish you a happy Hindi Diwas.

Have a wonderful Hindi Diwas everyone. Let us be as enthusiastic about learning Hindi as we are to learn other languages.

Messages:

The national language is the spirit of our nation and the character of its natives. Happy Hindi Diwas!

Let the pride of Hindi language spread further. Wishing a very happy Hindi Diwas!

Celebrate the wonderful Hindi literature every single day! Happy Hindi Diwas!

On the day of Hindi Diwas, let us make everyone aware of the importance of Hindi in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hindi Diwas.

Quotes:

“Hindi is the soul of Indian culture.” – Kamalapati Tripathi

“Freedom is useless without the national language.” – Avnindra Vidyalankaar

“No one can stop the propagation and development of Hindi.” – Pt Govind Ballabh Pant

“Hindi is the simplest source of expression of our nation” – Sumitranandan Pant

