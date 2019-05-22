Hilary Mantel's last instalment in the Cromwell trilogy, The Mirror & the Light, to release in March 2020

British author Hilary Mantel is ready to complete her million-selling trilogy of Thomas Cromwell novels. The last instalment is all set to hit the stands, after a long wait of eight years.

Henry Holt and Company announced on 22 May that The Mirror & the Light comes out in the US on 10 March, 2020, five days after HarperCollins Publishers releases it in the UK. The first two Cromwell novels, Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies, each won the Man Booker Prize.

We are thrilled to confirm that @4thestatebooks will publish Hilary Mantel’s #TheMirrorandtheLight in March 2020. https://t.co/emoYpU3z0F — HarperCollinsUK (@HarperCollinsUK) May 22, 2019

Nicholas Pearson, Mantel's publisher at Fourth Estate told The Guardian that the latest book is “completely immersive, as it charts the final years of Cromwell, it also casts a fresh light on the politics of power and the way we live now.” He further adds, "When I first read the opening pages of Wolf Hall, I was drawn into history in a way I hadn’t experienced before. Hilary Mantel allows us to inhabit the past as it happens – we watch Cromwell and those in his orbit as their lives unfold, making decisions the consequences of which they cannot know."

Mantel said in a statement that the novels have been a “long journey” through Cromwell’s rise in the court of King Henry VIII and the “last miles” to the “scaffold at Tower Hill,” where he was beheaded in 1540.

Wolf Hall was published in 2009, and Bring Up the Bodies in 2012. Worldwide sales for the two books top 5 million copies.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.