A condition diagnosed among several people, high uric acid levels or hyperuricemia can cause multiple health issues in the human body

A waste product in the body produced after purine breakdown in the body, uric acid is a very common element in the human body which is filtered by the kidneys and passed out of the body in the form of urine.

However, in certain conditions, the acid can accumulate in the blood or sometimes may be produced less, causing high and low Uric acid levels. Notably, purine is a kind of molecule that is made up of carbon and nitrogen atoms and further broken down in the body.

This acid is usually accumulated due to overconsumption of purine-rich food items which also hinders the process of removing excess uric acid from the body.

The condition can be diagnosed in both males as well as females. While both conditions are considered unhealthy for the human body, certain measures can be taken to ensure the prevention of abnormally high levels of uric acid.

Before getting into details, check the causes of high uric acid levels in the human body.

Causes of high uric acid levels:

While several factors can contribute to high uric acid levels, mostly genetic and environmental factors play a major role. In addition to that, certain medical conditions and treatments also cause uric levels to rise.

Some of the causes include:

Metabolic syndrome.

Alcohol consumption.

High blood pressure.

High sugar levels.

Consumption of a purine-rich diet.

Poor gut health

Inactive lifestyle

Improper sleeping and eating time.

Inadequate water consumption.

Natural Remedies for high uric acid:

While there are several treatment options to address the situation, certain natural remedies can be also followed to ensure the prevention or to maintain uric acid levels in the body.

Consume more liquids.

Avoid alcohol consumption.

Exercise regularly.

Avoid heavy dinners.

Avoid sugary food or beverages.

Avoiding consumption of food items like turkey, shellfish, anchovies, and sardines.

