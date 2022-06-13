Here's what you should avoid and what you should eat during monsoon

Monsoon is known for a favourable environment for the germination of disease-causing microorganisms. Many diseases including malaria, dengue, typhoid, food poisoning, diarrhoea, vitamin D deficiency and skin infections are at their peak amid the humid weather

The transition from blazing summer heat to a refreshing rainy season not only brings respite but also sees a drastic change in our daily diet. Your craving for spicy food can increase but you should also be aware of maintaining your hygiene.

Monsoon is known for a favourable environment for the germination of disease-causing microorganisms. Many diseases including malaria, dengue, typhoid, food poisoning, diarrhoea, vitamin D deficiency and skin infections are at their peak amid the humid weather. So, we need to prepare a balanced diet to control our immune system.

Here we have come up with an exclusive list of food which can be a perfect companion for your monsoon diet and another list of food which you should avoid to be healthy in the rainy season:

Food to add to daily diet:

Fluids: Drinking enough fluid can keep your body hydrated and help to eliminate toxins from the body. It will keep your digestive system working properly and you can enjoy some pakoras with your evening tea without any doubt.

Probiotics: Items like yoghurt, buttermilk, cheese kefir, kombucha, and soybeans are packed with some friendly bacteria that work on the digestive system and make it smoother. These also help to make the immune system more active.

Fruits: Seasonal fruits like Jamun, pears, plum, cherries, peaches, and papaya help to fulfil the demand for nutrients like vitamins C, Vitamin A, antioxidants, and fibre in our body. It also triggers the immune system and keeps the body refreshed.

Food to avoid:

Spicy and oily food: Lip-smacking fries can be a good companion on a rainy day but too much oily food can make your stomach feel bloated. Monsoon is generally known for stomach-related diseases as the humid weather slows down the metabolism rate. In this scenario, we should always be aware of everything.

Leafy Vegetables: The temperature and humidity are good for bacterial growth, most importantly on the leafy vegetables. So veggies like spinach, fenugreek leaves, cabbage, and cauliflower should be eaten fresh after cleaning properly with water.

Seafood: Seafood like fish and prawns should be avoided during the rainy season for two reasons. First, the presence of pathogens and bacteria in the water during this time may infect the fish and the person who is having it. The rainy season is the breeding season for many sea animals so it causes changes to occur in seafood which can cause issues.

