Here's how you can improve your overall health by early morning walks

Waking up early to go for an early morning walk is still a nightmare for many of us. As kids, we were often told about the benefits of morning walk and how it impacted our overall health and well being. But while most of us dread waking up, researchers have shown the numerous benefits that early morning walk has.

Morning walk is one of the easiest ways you can complete your day's workout without tiring yourself. With the COVID-19 pandemic, morning walk was back in fashion as gyms and aerobic centres were shut down.

An early morning walk will get you in the groove before starting your day and if you are someone who is short on time, a brisk walk for 15-20 minutes will also do the job for you.

Here are some of the benefits of early morning walks:

1. Regular morning walks are likely to reduce the risk of heart attack by half.

2. Walking helps in increasing the strength of the heart and lungs, thereby, increasing your ability to work for longer hours without tiring yourself.

3. Early morning walks are better as compared to evening walks as it leaves you energised while setting the tone for your entire day.

4. With early morning walks, you are likely to see an increase in your stamina level which aids in improving your lung capacity.

5. Morning walks can also help in boosting your mental health. It increases serotonin and dopamine levels, which improves an individual's mental health.

6. Morning walks can help in improving your skin health. For those who are constantly worried about their skin health and often rely on skincare products and remedies, early morning walks can do wonders.

7. If you are aiming for a flat belly reduction and do not have time to hit the gym, morning walks can help in reducing weight.

8. Morning walks help in building the lower-body strength, while also improving joints' flexibility. It can also help in relieving pain from diseases like arthritis and swelling.