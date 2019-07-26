Here’s how Protinex made me aware of my poor muscle health

Well, I’m not proud to say this, but I didn’t really know much about my own health, apart from what the doctor tells me when I used to go with the occasional flu, fever or cold. But as they say, the real danger is from the unknown. And the term ‘muscle fatigue’ was relatively unknown to me. I didn’t have a clue about how muscle health affects every single thing in your life, and how important it is to take care of it. And now I do. And this is my story so that you don’t make the same mistakes I did.

I am a 34-year-old working-class man. I am known for my happy-go-lucky nature, and I’m an optimist in general. I am happily married, with a four-year-old kid. I have a steady and decent-paying job at an MNC. As with all working-class people, my life more or less has a pattern. A 9 to 6 job generally takes up my entire day. I always used to look forward to the weekend, since that was the only time I used to get to spend with my friends and family. I used to always be up for plans after office, and considered myself fairly energetic. But it’s what I noticed about myself in the last couple of years that had me worried.

I didn’t feel the same energy in myself. I had to force myself at times, to even wake up, go to the office, and work all day. Don’t get me wrong. I love my job. I have a great group of friends, and I would do anything for my family. But lately, I just came home and either crashed or plopped on the couch and didn’t like to move. This inherent tiredness took over. And it began right from around noon. I started yawning quite a lot and started using coffee as a crutch to stay active and awake. I didn’t think much of it, to begin with, and shrugged it away as an off-day now and then. After all, many of my friends and colleagues felt the same way!

But with time it got worse. I started realizing that I’m missing out on a lot due to just laziness. I found myself cancelling plans with friends. I would see their pictures on Instagram and feel left out as well. I wanted to go and enjoy those moments but somehow didn’t. I caught myself saying “Really tired today, maybe tomorrow!” to my 4-year-old son, whose idea of fun is playing with his father when he comes home at the end of the day. I realized I couldn’t stay up till late, even to wish my wife a happy birthday at 12; something I used to do with ease a few years ago. I noticed that earlier I used to wait for the weekends to go out, have fun, watch a movie, catch a quick getaway trip with my wife, and detox myself from the week full of chores. Now, I started staying in on weekends and slept till noon, with hardly anything else to do but ‘take rest’!

Nothing was inherently wrong with me. I still did a good job at work, loved my movies, and loved spending time with friends and family. The only change throughout the years? I just felt like I didn’t have enough energy. And then something happened that made me realize what was wrong, and how I had no clue about it.

This friend of mine was part of a workshop, which was organized by Protinex with its partners InBody and Arogya World India Trust. It was a muscle health sensitization drive, where the focus was on adult health, and how muscle fatigue and deterioration as you age, is holding you back from doing the things you want to. It felt like my life story was flashing in front of my eyes. The way they talked about poor muscle health, the lack of proteins in our diet, and how 6 out of 10 of India’s working population is suffering from both which leads to muscle fatigue; it opened my eyes. I knew what was wrong, and I knew what I had to do.

I decided to make a change in my lifestyle and diet. I didn’t want to be one of the 60% of Indians whose day to day lives are affected by poor muscle health due to protein deficiency. I didn’t want to miss out on any more memories and moments with my loved ones. I decided to take charge.

And here I am today. That energy, that vitality is back. It was a case of muscle fatigue, that I found is really common with working people with desk jobs and a sedentary lifestyle. It slowly creeps up and shows up unannounced. The fact that there are no obvious, glaring symptoms of muscle fatigue makes it difficult to gauge its effects. I’m glad I caught sight of it early on, and did all I could to prevent muscle loss. I introduced physical activity in my life by taking stairs instead of elevators, stretching at my desk after every two hours, and including more proteins in my diet, among other things. A spoonful of Protinex with a hot glass of milk at night did the rest. There is a marked change in my energy levels, and I have a new, refreshed outlook on life.

I’ve realized this… age does a number on everyone. It’s on us to make sure it doesn’t hamper your life in irreparable ways, and to ensure that you #DontMissOut on the happy moments of life due to poor muscle health, of all things. Make a change. Make time for your loved ones. Take control of your health. It’s in your hands. So what are you going to do?

This is a partnered post.