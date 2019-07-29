Here’s everything you need to know about the capsule wardrobe & how to create new looks everyday

One thing that all stylists, fashion bloggers, influencers and designers are talking about nowadays is the ‘Capsule Wardrobe’. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you most probably would have heard about it. To put it simply, a capsule wardrobe is a no-nonsense limited closet that thrives on the philosophy of ‘less is more’.

A capsule closet is one with a few versatile pieces that you know you will absolutely wear. Once you have these in place, all you have to do is create new looks with them every day. We are all guilty of having so many clothes that just keep lying in our closet and we only keep wearing a few newly bought items. So how about a smarter way of dressing up that doesn’t hurt your pocket and the environment.

Now, how much is too much?

There is no definite number of how many pieces you need in your wardrobe to call it a capsule. Some have narrowed it down to 37 items. And that includes clothes, shoes, bags, accessories everything that counts as attire. There are also a few extreme believers who go for a total of just 12 pieces in their closet. But it truly depends on you. Whatever you are comfortable with without going overboard might work. 10-40 is what we think should be counted as a capsule wardrobe number.

How to go about it?

As mentioned earlier, there are no set rules for this, but for beginners here are a few basic ones that you can follow for starters and then make up your own rules as you go with it.

A capsule wardrobe requires you to shop only once for a particular season. So before the start of the season, you clear out your wardrobe and keep only a few key pieces that are versatile and something that you can mix and match with other stuff easily.

Now, before the start of every season, if required you shop for whatever you don’t have. For instance, before winter commences, say you already have everything except boots. Then you only shop for boots and enhance your capsule wardrobe.

Now that your closet is all set, all you have to do is run your imagination wild and mix, match, upscale and accessorize these pieces to create new looks every day.

You can make a basic t-shirt into a crop top by just knotting it in style at the front. You can wear a body-hugging dress as a top over your jeans. You can even layer your clothes to make them look brand new every day.

The challenge is to wear only those (37 if we take the ideal situation) for 3 months. During the last 2 weeks of the season plan and shop for the next season’s capsule and always-always remember ‘less is more’.

