Here's a definitive checklist of things you need to consider before buying your new smartphone

I have been using my current phone for almost 5 years. The wear and tear over this period have made me realise I need a new one really soon. So, I began looking for a new smartphone to replace my older one. But I soon realised the sheer number of options available are going to leave me in a state of dilemma. And so, I decided to make a checklist of all the things to consider before buying a new smartphone.

Memory

We know phones have two kinds of memory – Read Only Memory (ROM) and Random Access Memory (RAM). RAM along with the processor determines the ease of operation and speed of the phone. While ROM takes care of the storage. It is used to store all your videos, photos, songs, OS, apps and more. For a heavy user like me, 3 to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM can serve the purpose.

Battery

We usually tend to overlap multiple apps while using our phones. Stronger battery life is always an advantage. If you are a light user, go for a phone with at least 3000mAh battery life to last a full day.

Camera

Most phones today have cameras with 12 MP or 16 MP sensor under f/2.0 or lower aperture. Higher megapixels along with good pixel size, autofocus, aperture, and ISO levels give good results.

Processor

The processor along with RAM determines the speed and ease of operation of your phone. Thus, it stands to reason, phones with higher processing speed are much faster. For someone who spends a lot of time streaming online videos or playing games, opt for a faster processor.

Display

The size and resolution of display are the first things you notice about a phone. A display ranging from 5.5 inches to 6 inches or more, full-HD or QHD resolution is generally good enough for an average user.

Security/Extra Features

Security features such as fingerprint sensors, face unlock or iris sensors provide the much-needed security to your phones. Especially, if you have confidential files, documents or apps in your phone these features act as passwords.

Build Quality

The market is largely divided into metal and plastic builds for phones. You may even find glass-coated panels, but it isn’t advisable to use such phones if you are prone to dropping your phone often. While glass-based phones can shatter, metal and plastic built phones can sustain drops from 2 to 3 feet.

While I was comparing different phones the OnePlus 7 Pro caught my attention. It stood out with its 48 + 16 + 8 MP Triple Rear Cameras and 16 MP Front Camera. For a heavy user like me, 4000mAh battery life comes as a huge plus. The flagship phone features 6.67-inch screen size and is available in 6 / 8 / 12 GB RAM variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Plus, there are security features such as face unlock and on-screen fingerprint sensor.

You can check out OnePlus 7 Pro at your nearest store to know more.

