Here are watches that you can buy only through an invitation

There are a few high-end watch brands that offer exclusive timepieces available only via invitation. These watches are not only the epitome in quality and design but often are produced only in limited quantities making them highly sought after by horologists.

Here are a few examples.

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime Ref. 6300G-001

Made of 18k white gold, this watch comes featured with perpetual calendar, moon phase, grande sonnerie, petite sonnerie, minute repeater.

Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime is only available through invitation and to Patek Philippe’s preferred clients.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept “Black Panther” Flying Tourbillon

With body made of titanium, this watch has flying tourbillon, 3D black panther sculpture and white gold accents.

It is available in limited edition, only through invitation and to Audemars Piguet’s select clients.

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire

Having a sapphire crystal body, this watch features skeletonised movement, split-seconds chronograph and power reserve indicator.

This watch is exclusively available to Richard Mille’s privileged clients by invitation only.

Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers Celestia Astronomical Grand Complication 3600

With 18k white gold as material, this watch features 23 complications, including celestial chart, sunrise and sunset time, perpetual calendar.

It is made-to-order by invitation only through Vacheron Constantin’s Les Cabinotiers program.

Greubel Forsey Art Piece 2 Edition 1

Having a platinum, Greubel Forsey Art Piece 2 Edition 1 features double tourbillon, hand-engraved dial, sculptural art piece.

This watch is available in limited edition, exclusively to Greubel Forsey’s selected clients by invitation only.

Lange & Söhne Richard Lange “Pour le Mérite” Handwerkskunst

This watch has honey gold finish and features Fusee-and-chain transmission, enamel dial, decorated movement.

It has limited edition and is available through invitation and to A. Lange & Söhne’s preferred clients.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Hybris Mechanica Grande Sonnerie

This watch has a platinum body and it features grande sonnerie, minute repeater, flying tourbillon, perpetual calendar.

It has limited production and is exclusively available through invitation and to Jaeger-LeCoultre’s select clients.

Often invitations to purchase of these timepieces are extended to longstanding clients, collectors, and individuals with close relationships to the respective watchmakers.

