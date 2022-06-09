Here are some tips you can use to beat scorching temperatures this summer

Not only does the body lose water and other essential nutrients through excessive sweating, but there is also a chance of getting heat stroke or hyperthermia in summers

Most of us aren't too fond of the summer heat. Not only does the body lose water and other essential nutrients through excessive sweating, but there is also a chance of getting heat stroke or hyperthermia in the season.

But there are ways to beat the heat and make the most of this season. Here are some of the things you can do to keep yourself cool:

1. Drink lots of water: Keeping yourself hydrated is very important. Make sure that you drink lots of water and other liquids to make up for the fluids lost through sweating. Add salt to the water you drink if you sweat a lot.

2. Eat Spicy Food: There's a reason why spicy food is popular in hot places. It is believed that eating something spicy is a great way to stay cool. Th capsaicin in peppers binds to pain receptors in our mouth. As a response, our brain interprets this as being hot, and we sweat, which in turn cools us down. The best part is that it does not raise our body temperature.

3. Refrigerate or freeze your bedsheets: This is one of the best summer hacks that you can try. Place your bedsheets in a fridge or freezer for a half an hour before you go to sleep and you will be sorted for the rest of the night.

4. Wear loose-fitting clothes: Wear light, loose-fitting clothes made from cotton or linen. If you have a baby at home, make sure that you don’t bundle them with heavy clothes or blankets as their sweat glands are not fully-developed.

5. Cool down your pressure points: Apply a small ice pack or a bottle filled with iced water on your pressure points including ankles, wrists, neck and temple to bring down your body temperature.

6. Eat Popsicles: Cool yourself down by eating popsicles. It will bring back memories of your childhood and also help your manage the blazing temperatures.

7. Make a smoothie: An ice-cold smoothie would help to bring your temperature down and also keep you hydrated.

