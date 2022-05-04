Here are some tips that one can follow to reduce belly fat

From fad diets to homemade remedies, people often tend to fall for shortcut routes, which fail to show results. But here are some foolproof tips which you can follow to reduce belly fat:

A flat tummy and attaining that perfect beach body is a dream for many. There is an uptick in the number of people who have joined gyms to reduce their belly fat in the last couple of years.

Reducing belly fat not only helps you in looking better but helps in living a longer life and keeping diseases at bay. From fad diets to homemade remedies, people often tend to fall for shortcut routes, which fail to show results. But here are some foolproof tips which you can follow to reduce belly fat:

1. Exercise regularly- If you are someone who is struggling with excessive belly fat, it is important to start exercising regularly. Physical activities help in burning abdominal fat. According to the Mayo Clinic, at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week is necessary for an individual. You can also add strength training exercises to your routine, which helps in burning calories.

2. Cut down on carbs: Reducing your carbs intake is one of the first few steps in reducing your belly fat. Studies have shown that when carbs are cut down from your diet, your appetite goes down, thereby, leading to weight loss. Cutting down on carbs can also keep you healthy as it reduces the risk of Type II diabetes.

3. Track your calorie intake- While working out is important, keeping a tab on the total calories you consume in a day is equally necessary. It is better to read food labels before buying products to understand which nutrients you are consuming and in what quantity.

4. Eating healthy- Say no to processed foods if you wish to reduce belly fat. Eating healthy goes a long way and can aid in your weight loss journey.

5. Avoid sugar and sugar-sweetened drinks- If you wish to see better and more effective results, avoiding sugar and sugar-sweetened drinks in your weight loss journey is a crucial step. Drinks with high sugar content can only lead to weight gain and harm your overall health.