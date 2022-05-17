Here are some of the best ways to deal with postpartum hairfall

A healthy night’s sleep is one of the most important ways to prevent hair loss

Thicker hair is one of the best side effects of pregnancy. Many pregnant women share their experience of having the best hair of their lives when they are pregnant. Unfortunately, these thick hair are temporary.

Usually, the thinning of hair starts to happen a few weeks after the baby is born. You may experience hairfall and find them on your pillow, or it may clog your shower drain. Such hair loss is perfectly normal and is due to the changing hormone levels after pregnancy.

Here are some of the tips you can follow to deal with it:

1. Continue taking your hair supplements

Continue taking your hair supplements after your delivery unless your doctor suggests otherwise. Your supplements contain nutrients that help prevent hair loss.

2. Handle your hair carefully: Be extra gentle to prevent excess hair loss after pregnancy. Shampoo hair only when required. Use gentle shampoos and conditioners and avoid doing ponytails or tying of your hair tightly

3. Follow a healthy diet: For postpartum women, a healthy diet can help to reduce the hair fall and help in recovering from it. Your diet should be rich in vitamins. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

4. Don’t stress yourself: Taking steps to reduce your stress levels helps in regulating your hormone imbalances.

Practice different techniques such as mindfulness and meditation. Make time for doing regular exercises that help you to reduce stress.

5. Avoid using flat irons and blow dryers: Avoid the use of blow dryers and flat iron post your delivery since these equipment further increase the hair loss.

6. Be natural

During postpartum hair loss, do not colour and avoid using harsh gels and sprays for styling. Use natural oils, which help to strengthen hair growth and reduce hair fall.

7. A healthy sleep is important

A healthy night’s sleep is one of the most important ways to prevent hair loss. Good sleep helps to counter stress.

