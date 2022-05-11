Here are some healthy Indian dishes to help you manage high blood pressure

When hypertension occurs, the flow of the blood against the arteries is fast enough to cause sudden chronic heart disease

High blood pressure is a heart-related condition that is often brushed aside as a common occurrence. Also known as hypertension, it does not always have noticeable symptoms but the common ones include nosebleeds, headaches, and breathlessness, among others.

When hypertension occurs, the flow of the blood against the arteries is fast enough to cause sudden chronic heart disease. That is why those who suffer from high blood pressure are advised to take regular body check-ups to notice any abnormality.

There are many studies which state that eating the right food plays a major role in controlling one’s blood pressure. So, items that need to be avoided if you have high blood pressure are, coffee, red meat, alcohol, processed foods, foods high in sodium, foods high in sugar, and smoking.

There may not be a direct treatment for hypertension, but here are some Indian recipes that can help manage blood pressure. Find them below:

Dahi Bhindi: This is a popular Rajasthani dish that is tasty and simple to prepare. Bhindi or okra is believed to have several vital nutrients that help manage blood pressure.

Moong Dal Chilla: Moong dal is rich in iron, fiber, and potassium; thus, chilla made out of it is an excellent desi recipe to try, especially for those with high blood pressure.

Rajma Salad: This dish does not need any cooking. It can be made if you have any rajma left over. Rajma is said to be a good source of potassium that dilates blood vessels and also lowers blood pressure.

Jowar Roti: Jowar is a millet that is high in protein, antioxidants, minerals, and fiber. Its high potassium content helps in managing blood pressure.

Cucumber Raita: During summers, dahi is one such item that is a must-have in most meals. So, when cucumber is added to it, it becomes even more refreshing and tasty. For the unversed, cucumber has 95 percent water and is low in calories; that is why it keeps anyone hydrated, making digestion easier.