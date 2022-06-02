Here are some healthy as well as tasty snack recipes for your kids

Kids easily say no to anything that doesn’t taste or look good but their nutrition needs are also to be kept in mind

Tasty food is one thing that we all love and it especially holds true for kids who easily say no to anything that doesn’t taste or look good. But as their nutrition needs are also to be kept in mind, one needs a perfect blend of something that are tasty and healthy at the same time. Here are some of the ideas that can help you make the perfect snack without worrying about the health of your child:

1. Steamed Dhokla

It is a savory cake made with gram flour and is a perfect snack after a long day at school. This is healthy and tastes good as well. Add sugar syrup to the top of it and you are good to go.

2. Healthy Pancakes

Pancakes are everyone’s favourite and one way to make them healthy is to replace processed flour with oat or millet flour and on the top, drizzle some organic honey or maple syrup instead of chocolate syrup. You can also add blueberries to it.

3. Mango Fruit Salad Tacos

Making Fruit Tacos is a good option, especially during the mango season. You may club it with other fruits as well to make the perfect fruit salad that your child will not be able to resist.

4. Lentil Mushroom Burger

Is your child fussy about eating dal? All you have to do is make a patty of lentils and stuff in a burger bun. This would surely become your child’s favourite.

5. Oat Idlis

Serve mini idlis but give them a healthy touch with the goodness of oats. You can also stuff carrots to it and make it a perfect healthy snack.

6. Broccoli Cheese Bread

Does your child love to have a cheesy toast? If yes, give the dish a healthy twist by adding broccoli to it.

7. Avocado Cucumber Sandwich

Avocado is loaded with healthy fats and protein. A fibre and antioxidant-rich sandwich with avocado, and cucumber is a healthy snack for your kids. You can add some cheese to it as well.

