Here are some health benefits of Himalayan black salt

Natural rock salt carries additional nutrients and minerals which makes it healthier than table salt. The higher antioxidants and lower sodium levels help to control blood pressure. It can also control heartburn and bloating by increasing the liver’s bile production.

Himalayan black salt, popularly known as Kala Namak in Indian kitchens, was first found in the country itself. The majority of the black salt comes from salt mines in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other Himalayan countries.

In ancient times, black salt was used in Ayurvedic medicines because of its holistic, therapeutic properties. The minerals present in it are insoluble which makes them harder to be absorbed inside the human body.

Natural rock salt carries additional nutrients and minerals which makes it healthier than table salt. The higher antioxidants and lower sodium levels help to control blood pressure. It can also control heartburn and bloating by increasing the liver’s bile production. The sulphur compounds in it make the smell and taste better. Other minerals like potassium and iron are also present in black salt.

The unique smell and taste of black salt have given it a significant place in our kitchens. But here we will discuss some of its surprising health and skincare benefits: