Here are some health benefits of Himalayan black salt
Himalayan black salt, popularly known as Kala Namak in Indian kitchens, was first found in the country itself. The majority of the black salt comes from salt mines in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other Himalayan countries.
In ancient times, black salt was used in Ayurvedic medicines because of its holistic, therapeutic properties. The minerals present in it are insoluble which makes them harder to be absorbed inside the human body.
Natural rock salt carries additional nutrients and minerals which makes it healthier than table salt. The higher antioxidants and lower sodium levels help to control blood pressure. It can also control heartburn and bloating by increasing the liver’s bile production. The sulphur compounds in it make the smell and taste better. Other minerals like potassium and iron are also present in black salt.
The unique smell and taste of black salt have given it a significant place in our kitchens. But here we will discuss some of its surprising health and skincare benefits:
- Heart Health: Black Salt owns a property which can reduce Ama which is toxic left-outs of improperly digested food in the stomach. It also helps to burn more cholesterol. It acts as a natural blood thinner and regulates blood pressure if taken in prescribed amount.
- Good Cleanser: Using a small amount of black salt while bathing can provide a natural glow to the skin. It helps to reduce the oiliness and dullness of the skin. The granular texture of the salt helps to unclog skin pores.
- Treat Hairfall: Black salt is a natural detoxifier which helps in preventing dandruff and boosting hair growth. The insoluble elements recover split ends and strengthen weaker hair.
- Aid weight loss: Black salt speeds up digestion by increasing the solubility of digestive enzymes and the lower sodium level helps avoid water retention and bloating. It gives more nutrition to the body compared to regular salt.
- Eases muscle spasms and cramps: The potassium present in black salt relieves painful muscle cramps caused by dehydration or extra strain. It stimulates muscle functioning and treats sudden spasms.
