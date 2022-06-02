Here are some garlic-flavoured snacks you can try this season

The sharp taste of this spice goes well with just about anything. If you love adding this ingredient to your food, here are some garlic-flavoured snacks you can try:

Garlic is one underappreciated spice. Though it has numerous health benefits like reducing blood pressure, improving the immune system and so on, we rarely pay attention to how much we use it in our food.

Whether it’s adding ginger-garlic paste while cooking anything or simply using some chopped garlic, there are not many things that can add more taste than garlic.

Garlic bread:

This is one of the first things that comes to mind when people mention the word garlic. Easy to make and incredibly tasty, this dish is a favourite of people of all ages. You can also add some chilli flakes or seasoning to create a more flavourful version.

Chilli garlic momos:

Garlic and momos are a favourite combo of many people. Adding Schezwan sauce, green chilli sauce, vinegar and soy sauce to fried momos creates a fiery recipe that is sure to become your favourite spicy treat.

Chilli garlic potato bites:

Move away Peri Peri fries! If you love potatoes, this is the perfect spicy snack for you. Add some chilli garlic paste to your potato bites to create a perfect party snack. You can serve it with ketchup or mint chutney.

Chana garlic fry:

Full of spices, this appetizer is full of flavours and is bound to leave you craving for more. You can easily make this at home and indulge your appetite with a quick snack.

Garlic chips:

If you are looking for something to munch on while streaming the latest series on Netflix or Amazon, then this is the perfect snack. Cut garlic cloves and sprinkle some salt and pepper on them before placing them to roast in an oven. Your movie-time snack is done.

Which one of these garlicky treats is your favourite?