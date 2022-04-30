Here are some easy tips on how to prevent grey hair from occurring

There are some people who celebrate grey hair as a sign of adulthood, while many feel that they look old

People age with time and so does hair! Even hair goes through a natural cycle of dying as the follicles in hair age which means they produce less colour. Once a person hits 35, the genetics determines the actual start of greying.

There are some people who celebrate grey hair as a sign of adulthood, while many feel that they look old. To cover up the grey hair, people go for hair colour.

White or grey hair can be spotted even at an early age and it is normal. At times, even teenagers and people in their 20s notice strands of white hair. This could be because of various other reasons including deficiencies of biotin, vitamin D, vitamin E, vitamin B-6, B-12 that contribute to premature greying.

To prevent grey hair, here are few healthy tips to follow:

Say NO to smoking: Smoking damages and shrinks hair follicles. It also has an adverse effect on the body that contributes to white hair.

Stop damaging your hair: There are certain hair care activities that can damage your hair completely, resulting in grey hair. Actions like bleaching, applying too much heat with a hair dryer or curling iron, washing hair too frequently, using harsh shampoos and soaps also trigger greying.

Introduce antioxidants in your diet: To prevent grey hair, a person’s diet plays a significant role. Those who include antioxidants in their diet can reduce oxidative stress. Antioxidant-rich foods include olive oil, fish, fresh fruits and vegetables as well as green tea.

Have vitamin supplements: People can also consume foods loaded with vitamins. For vitamin B-12, seafood, eggs, and meats are good sources while for vitamin D, milk, salmon, and cheese are excellent sources.

Protect your hair from sun: Before going out always cover your head or hair with a hat or scarf. It will help you from the sun as well as works wonders for your hair.

