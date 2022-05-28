Here are some best foods to consume before hitting bed to ensure good sleep

A sound sleep night reduces the risk of developing certain chronic illnesses, boosts one’s immune system, and also keeps the brain active. Experts generally recommended that an individual should get 7 and 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night.

Getting adequate sleep is essential for everyone as it helps a person maintain optimal health and well-being. Like regular exercise and following a balanced diet, even sleep plays a vital role when it comes to good health.

Those facing a lack of sleep should make a few changes to their diet that will help them to enhance their quality of sleep. Here are the best foods to include in your diet:

Almonds and Walnuts: As almonds are rich in calcium, they help to calm the body and support relaxing the muscles. Calcium helps the brain to transform the amino acid tryptophan into sleep-inducing melatonin and eventually encourages good sleep.

Honey: Just one teaspoon of honey can do wonders to your body. Honey helps your brain to release melatonin. It is a hormone that your body uses to restore itself during sleep. So, by releasing melatonin in the brain, it will help anyone to wind down.

Oats: This food is rich in amino acids, vitamins and minerals that promote sleep-inducing melatonin. As oats contain tryptophan - an amino acid, it helps the brain to make the body relax before falling asleep.

Bananas: This is a miracle fruit that is rich in potassium and magnesium. Eating bananas at night allows all your muscles to relax and raise melatonin levels in the body that make you feel ready for bed.

Yogurt: Yoghurt is a good option for those who lack sleep. This food contains amino acid tryptophan which helps one to feel drowsier even before hitting the bed.