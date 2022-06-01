Here are some benefits of Lemongrass for skin and hair

Lemongrass oil has several benefits and is often used in hair care and skincare routines

Lemongrass is a tall grass-like ingredient that is commonly used in Southeast Asian cooking. It is known for its fresh aroma and citrusy flavour that instantly uplifts one's mood. Also termed citronella, this plant grows in a green cluster of tall and boat-shaped leaves.

Apart from being used as a flavouring agent for tea, curries, and broths, lemongrass is also noted for several medicinal and therapeutic benefits. People utilise lemongrass oil for hair growth and skincare routine as it has multifarious benefits attached to it.

Here are some of the incredible benefits of lemongrass for skin and hair:

Promotes Hair Growth: Lemongrass oil supports hair growth and also removes itchiness from the scalp. Filled with hair-friendly components like citronellol and neral, the oil is also used to prevent hair fall and help hair regrowth.

Removes Dandruff: Lemongrass essential oil is used to reduce dandruff and get a healthy scalp. This oil works as a miracle cure for an itchy and flaky scalp. It inhibits the growth of any form of bacteria or yeast-based infection after it is applied.

Tackles Lice: This essential oil is very effective in fighting head lice. Because of its distinct fragrance and aroma, it makes it difficult for head lice survive on the scalp.

Reduces Oily Skin: Those who complain of oily skin can use lemongrass oil. It serves as a natural astringent and helps control the amount of oil produced by the skin. Lemongrass oil is best known for minimizing pores and tightening the skin so that dust and impurities don’t settle on it.

Lessens Acne Scars: Lemongrass has antibacterial properties that help in cleaning pores and reducing scars. Cleansing your face with a lemongrass-based product will clear dirt and germs from pores, and reduce dark spots; leaving behind a radiant look.

Improves Skin Texture: Lemongrass oil includes many beneficial properties that enhance your overall skin texture. The antioxidant properties in the product help in neutralizing free radicals and increasing suppleness of the skin.

Lemongrass can also be consumed in food or drink to treat common cold, fever, hypertension, anxiety, cough, diabetes, epilepsy, and sleeplessness and other issues.

