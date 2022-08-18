You should know that apart from reducing abdominal pain-twitching and motion, Isabgol has other benefits too

We all have heard of Psyllium or Isabgol. The plant is very similar to that of Aloe Vera and has a wheat like structure.

Isabgol has a gluey and oily texture with a sweet and astringent taste.

It is known to be a digestive remedy that has a cooling effect on the body and aids in weight loss.

In South Asia, Psyllium or Isabgol is found in many households.

In the northwest part of India, the plant is grown as an annual crop.

It is soluble in water with reducing gel and becomes mucilaginous when wet and includes seed husk that is a natural fiber.

You should know that apart from reducing abdominal pain-twitching and motion, Isabgol has other benefits too. It is to be noted that the plant has great significance in Ayurveda.

Let us know about Isabgol’s benefits, uses and side effects for our digestive system.

Benefits:

Helps to reduce constipation: Consumption of Isabgol reduces constipation and thus helps to deal with problems like indigestion. This is beneficial for the digestive system.

Reduces cholesterol levels: Isabgol fibres play an important role in reducing total low-density lipoprotein and serum cholesterol. Thus, it aids in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Beneficial for Type 2 Diabetes: Isabgol husk significantly improves glycaemic and lipid control after meals, hence playing an important role in the management of Type 2 diabetes.

Uses:

You may consume it by mixing it with milk.

It may be taken by mixing lemon juice with lukewarm water.

You may also take it with water.

Side Effects:

Expect minor unpleasant responses from those who consume it. Minimum behavioural changes could be there.

If it is consumed without sufficient fluid, it may swell up later and may also block the throat or oesophagus.

In complex situations, it may lead to intestinal obstruction if we do not maintain a recommended amount of fluid intake.

A High fibre diet may lead to insulin sensitivity.

However, it is advised that one must get immediate medical attention if, after consuming Isabgol, there is chest pain, difficulty in gulping, breathing issues, congestion, or vomiting.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.