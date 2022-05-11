Here are five ways and tips to prevent knee pain

It needs to be kept in mind that weak or inflexible muscles put undue stress on your joints

Knee pain is a common problem. Over the years, your knees bear a lot of wear and tear as you move around and walk. A lot of moving parts, from ligaments and cartilage to bones and muscles, can become damaged either from injury or as a natural sign of aging, making it challenging to stay active and move around freely.

Another factor that has an impact is when we put extra stress on weight-bearing joints like the knees as it makes us more prone to knee pain.

It needs to be kept in mind that weak or inflexible muscles put undue stress on your joints. Without adequate muscular strength to support our full range of motion, our knees are at a greater risk of injury.

However, timely lifestyle changes can help us deal with it. Here are some of the tips to consider:

1. Take an anti-inflammatory diet

Inflammation damages our joints, and your daily diet plays an important role in that. Processed foods made up of flour and sugar cause inflammation. Meat, dairy products, and eggs must be avoided.

Eat fruits and vegetables, beans, whole grains, and drink eight glasses of water a day. Onions and garlic are also anti-inflammatory in nature.

2. Do low-impact exercises

When you go to the gym, opt for a rowing machine or a cross-country skiing machine. Both of them help in efficient workout but have a minimal impact on your knees.

3. Lose your weight

Lose your weight, being overweight means more wear and tear for your knees. There is a possibility that you experience lesser joint pain than what it was before the weight loss.

Fat cells in the body release chemicals that cause inflammation, which is hard on your joints and is also linked to osteoarthritis. Less fat means less inflammation.

4. Wear comfortable shoes

Ensure that your shoes are not pinching your toes, and they should also have enough width across the top.

After wearing high heels for years, women begin to experience knee pain. Due to the upward position of your foot because of the heel, your quadriceps muscles strain as they keep your knees in line, wear flat footwear instead.

5. Consider swimming or walking.

When not in the gym, opt for swimming or walking. This helps in maintaining your knee health.