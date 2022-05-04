Here are five home remedies to help keep your hair dandruff free

Dandruff can happen in any season but it is easy to get rid of only if you follow the correct tips and remedies.

Irritated by itchy, white flakes on your scalp? Well, chances are that it is dandruff. However, it’s easy to treat the condition.

There are a number of causative factors for itchy flakes including dry skin, seborrheic dermatitis, sensitivity to hair products, or the growth of a specific type of fungus on your scalp.

Here are some of the remedies for your dandruff:

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a gem when it comes to getting rid of dandruff. Prepare a mixture of equal parts vinegar and water. Use it instead of your shampoo.

Apple cider vinegar can help to kill fungi and stop the production of dandruff. It also helps to cure that itchiness as the product is incredible at balancing the skin’s pH levels, and bringing them down to what your scalp actually needs.

2. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil helps is super beneficial to prevent dandruff. It hydrates your scalp and prevents dryness and flakiness. Its antimicrobial and antifungal properties make it a great remedy for dandruff. Gently massage organic coconut oil on your scalp, leave for a few hours and then take a head bath with shampoo.

3. Using a scalp scrub

Exfoliation helps to keep our scalp healthy and nourished. Exfoliate your scalp using a scalp scrub to remove your dead skin cells and get a clear and nourished scalp. A scalp scrub can be purchased for the market or can even be made at home, depending upon your hair requirements.

4. Baking Soda

Baking soda is a quick and readily available dandruff remedy. It acts as a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells and it also helps in reducing the itchiness. It has antifungal properties that help in treating dandruff. Apply baking soda directly to wet hair and massage it on your scalp. Let it rest or 1–2 minutes, and then continue washing your hair with shampoo as usual.

5. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is often added to skin ointments, cosmetics, and lotions. According to a research, the antibacterial and antifungal properties of aloe vera also help to protect against dandruff. Similarly, a number of test-tube studies show that aloe vera may be effective against several fungal infections that may afflict your scalp.