Here are five home remedies to heal your cracked heels this monsoon

Skin care regimes are too often restricted to the face or the upper parts of the body. This neglect shows up, especially in the monsoon and winter, in ways of cracked heels and dry skin and toenails.

During monsoon the skin tends to get dry on account of dehydration because a lot of water content is lost due to excessive sweating owing to high humidity in the air. So, here are some simple tips that you can follow this monsoon to treat your cracked heels:

Honey, rice flour and apple cider vinegar scrub

Mix one teaspoon honey, three teaspoons rice flour and two drops of apple cider vinegar and make a thick paste. Dip your feet in warm water for about 10 minutes and then apply the paste on your feet. The remedy is useful since honey is believed to be an excellent natural antiseptic for the skin while rice flour is good for re-mineralising skin.

Banana mask

Banana is believed to be a natural skin moisturiser that contains vitamins A, B6, and C. Take a ripe banana, mash it into a smooth paste and apply it on your feet generously. Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash it. You may add honey to it.

Apply vaseline and lemon juice

The acidic properties of lemon, with the moisturising effect of Vaseline can help cure dry and cracked feet. Soak your feet in lukewarm water for 15 minutes. Rinse and dry.

Mix 1 tea spoon of Vaseline with a few drops of lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your heels. Wear a pair of woollen socks at night and wash your feet in the morning.

Oatmeal-pack

Oatmeal possesses anti-inflammatory and moisturising properties that can help us to get rid of dead skin cells and hydrate the skin. Mix a tablespoon of powdered oatmeal with 4 to 5 drops of olive oil. Apply this on your feet. Keep it for 30 minutes and then wash it with cold water.

Apply a mixture of vinegar and listerine

Mix 1 cup white vinegar and listerine along with 2 cups of water. Soak your feet in it for 15 minutes. Scrub your feet and then rinse them with water.

