Five fashion tips to keep you warm this winter

When it is cold out there, there is nothing worse than getting outside and realising that you are not dressed warm enough to handle the low temperature outside. At the same time, what you wear should be fashionable too. Who does not love the easy, breezy fashion that we get to wear in the warm weather. The cool, crisp autumn air gives us multiple options to choose from. However, when fall turns into winter and dressing in multiple layers becomes mandatory, we start to run out of good options for the winter season.

Here are some of the tips to level up your style game this winter season:

Wear a sweatshirt or a jacket over the top: Sweatshirts are among the latest trends if you are looking for a relaxed outfit. Select a primary sweatshirt, a hoodie or a zip-up jacket. A zip-up jacket will be very comfortable, but there are different forms to pick from when you want to overlay during the winter season.

Wear stylish boots: Grab attention by selecting a good pair of boots. Get a pair of over-the-knee beauties and show them off by wearing them with a short dress and tights.

Choose wool: Moisture-wicking wool would help to keep you warm and dry all day. If you find the wool itchy, you could wear merino and cashmere. Merino is a lightweight wool that could easily become a base layer. Cashmere is a soft wool that would help to keep you cozy. It’s a very good option for work-friendly cardigans and comfy beanies.

Choose a fur coat: Replace a peacoat or jacket for a fur coat when putting together your winter outfits. The change in texture helps to create a high end look that keeps you warm.

Go for long coats: Cropped puffers might look trendy, but if you want to stay warm, you should keep your entire torso covered. Make sure that you are having at least one long sweater and coat for the cold days.

