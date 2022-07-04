Here are 5 yoghurt hair masks for shiny hair

One can be easily tempted to pick trendy beauty products or skincare routine but nothing comes close to an all-natural beauty regime that is available right away in our houses. One such thing is curd that goes a great way in helping you deal with frizzy hair.

One such thing is curd that goes a great way in helping you deal with frizzy hair. Some of the Do It Yourself (DIY) masks are here to keep messy hair at bay.

1. Aloevera, Honey and Yoghurt

We are all aware about the benefits of aloevera for the skin. Mix it with honey and yoghurt for silky hair. Apply it on your hair, starting from your scalp and then on all of your hair. Leave it as it is for 30-40 mins. Rinse off with your shampoo and see the magic.

2. Curd And Coconut Oil Hair Mask

Mix curd and coconut oil in a bowl and apply it only on the shaft to the tips of your hair. Let it stay for 15-20 mins and shampoo as usual.

3. Banana and Yoghurt

Bananas and yoghurt make your hair soft. Mix the pulp of a completely ripe banana with yoghurt and apply this pack on your hair. Leave it on your hair for 20 mins and wash it off to keep frizzy hair at bay.

4. Curd and Egg Hair Mask

Whisk one egg with 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Apply it from the roots to the tips. Keep it as it is for 20-30 minutes. Rinse with a mild shampoo and apply it twice a week.

5. Yoghurt, Strawberry, coconut oil

Strawberry adds shine to your hair and eggs help you to recover the lost minerals and vitamins that are integral for hair nourishment. Mix coconut oil, strawberries and yoghurt and blend them to make a uniform paste. Now apply the paste on your hair for 40-50 mins. Repeat once a week to get that perfect look.