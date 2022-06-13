Here are 5 yoga poses to add to your daily workout routine

Every pose has its own benefit. While some poses only work on your mental stability, there are other poses which positively effect your flexibility, muscle strength and the tone of your body

Practising yoga asanas not only keeps your body active and fit but also helps to control your mind and soul. Asanas have been holding a significant place since ancient times. They also help to calm down your stress and anxiety, keeping you relaxed.

Here we will discuss some well-known yoga asanas which can be part of your exercise routine:

Sukhasana or Easy Pose: This pose can be your starter as it is beyond the horizons of the physical dimension and gives spiritual bliss. It comforts your body and mind by reducing anxiety, stress and mental tiredness. It is done by sitting with the legs tucked inside the opposite thighs while keeping the spinal cord straight. You should continue breathing in and out while being in the posture.

Tadasana or Moutain Pose: Tadasana can be done with your heels and toes joined while standing straight and raising your hands. Now, continue lifting your hills up and down 10-15 times composedly. It will help to remove leg pain, strengthen the muscles of your leg and improve the alignment of your body. For the children, Tadasana can be beneficial in their growth.

Dhanur Asana or Bow Pose: Dhanur asana is a famous pose for making the spinal cord flexible and reducing stiffness. The posture can be done by holding your feet with your hands and raising the chest as high as possible. By putting the pressure on your belly, you should control your breath and stay in the position for some moments. The pressure on the belly removes stomach pain and helps reduce obesity.

Trikon Asana or Triangular Pose: Trikonasana helps in the alignment of your shoulder and increases body flexibility. It tones the pelvic region which helps cure gastritis, indigestion and acidity. Trying this posture 5-6 times a day can be beneficial in removing back pain and stiffness in the neck area.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Stretch: Bhujagasana, also known as Sarpa Asana, is done by laying down on the stomach, keeping the hands close to the shoulders and raising the chest to look straight. It helps to broaden the chest and increase the flexibility of the spinal cord. It increases blood circulation and gives power to the body. It helps to grow the lung capacity and can be helpful for people having asthma.