Fatty liver disease does not show any symptoms as such. However, if you experience indigestion or discomfort in the upper right side abdomen, you should not ignore it. People suffering from obesity and high cholesterol are more prone to getting fatty liver disease

When the liver is unable to process and break down the fats in the body, the fat gets accumulated and leads to fatty liver. The condition poses an increased risk of liver injuries, inflammation, and scarring.

Excess fat deposits have a negative impact on the normal functioning of the liver and even slows down insulin production or bile. Since the liver is the second largest organ in our body, it plays a very important role in ensuring that our body functions in good shape.

It is, therefore, advisable to get regular check ups done. Fatty liver disease does not show any symptoms as such. However, if you experience indigestion or discomfort in the upper right side abdomen, you should not ignore it.

People suffering from obesity and high cholesterol are more prone to getting fatty liver disease. However, a healthy lifestyle can ensure a healthy liver.

Here are some of the home remedies to deal with the condition:

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) is a very effective remedy to heal the fatty liver. It works to flush out the harmful toxins from the liver that hinders its normal functions. Its regular intake helps to keep the liver healthy.

Turmeric: Turmeric is a powerful ingredient that helps to protect against liver injuries and also shields our bodies from harmful toxins. Turmeric intake is advisable for people taking strong medication, especially the ones with diabetes or other conditions that can have a negative impact on the liver.

Drink Coffee: Studies have shown that coffee helps to protect us against metabolic syndrome. It facilitates the production of liver enzymes that help to fight inflammation.

Aloe Vera: Intake of aloe vera plays an important role in purifying the blood and facilitates liver function. But before you use any herbal remedy, it is important to inform our healthcare provider. You may also drink aloe vera juice.

Bhumi Amla: Bhumi amla is a liver stimulant and thus helps to enhance its functioning. It is known for its antipyretic and anti-malarial properties. It increases appetite and is very helpful in curing urinary disorders. It may be taken as a powder or decoction.

