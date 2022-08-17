Here are 5 hacks to get back on track after you binge eat

People sometimes indulge in overeating because of emotional or stress-related reasons. Exercise helps to ease anxiety and help them feel calmer and more positive

We all overeat and that is normal! Before you go on a guilt trip after your binge-eat session, one needs to keep in mind that a day of binge eating will not cause weight gain. Overeating is something all of us indulge in as we try to lose weight. Almost everyone who tries to lose weight may go through an unexpected binge that can be incredibly frustrating. However, incorporating a few healthy habits can help you get back on track. You may be wondering what to do after a binge. This is when the fantasy fizzles and the horror and panic take over. But don't worry, you need to be aware that it is completely manageable. The situation is in your favour as the temporary weight gain and bloat due to overeating are not permanent and it is easy to be on track with a few corrective measures.

Here are some of the ways that could help you out:

- Gently exercise, like going for a brisk walk, helps people to feel less full or bloated after binge eating. As per a research, walking helps to empty the stomach quicker in comparison to intense exercise, like cycling. If people indulge in overeating because of emotional or stress-related reasons, exercise helps to ease anxiety and help them feel calmer and more positive.

Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra recommends the following tips to bring your health back on track:

- Start your day by having tulsi ginger water: Drinking tulsi-ginger water in the morning is one of the best ways to boost your digestive energy.

Have 1 tbsp soaked sabja before breakfast:

These seeds are high on alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) that stimulates fat-burning metabolism in the body. After you binge your system can use some more fibre.

Eat sprouts for breakfast:

This keeps you energised and helps to prevent a slow-down post eat-out binge.

Go for a walk:

Go for a walk after you overeat, this can help you clear your mind and you will physically feel better. Walking is believed to help accelerate stomach emptying, this helps to deal with uncomfortable feelings of fullness or bloating that we go through because of overeating.

