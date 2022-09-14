The term dementia describes a collection of symptoms that can affect someone’s memory, as well as their ability to process information and communicate with others. Though dementia leads to memory loss, the causes behind memory loss are different.

The term dementia describes a collection of symptoms that can affect someone’s memory, as well as their ability to process information and communicate with others. Though dementia leads to memory loss, the causes behind memory loss are different. Alzheimer’s disease is among the most common causes of a progressive dementia in older adults, but there are various causes of dementia. Depending on the cause, symptoms of dementia might be reversible. Symptoms vary between Alzheimer’s disease and other kinds of dementia, but there are similarities among them all. The most common signs of dementia include memory loss and a reduction in practical abilities, work or social activities.

If you think that these problems are affecting you on a day to day basis, or the life of someone you know, a doctor should be consulted in that case. Although dementia symptoms may vary because of the underlying cause, here are some key symptoms that are warning signs of this condition.