Helps in losing weight, acts as immunity booster and more: All about the benefits of Papaya

Known as the fruit of angels, papaya is native to the tropical regions of the world. The fruit is known to be loaded with antioxidants and vitamins including Vitamin C and Vitamin A.

Papayas are also helpful in treating a wide range of ailments including constipation, menstrual pain, and irregularity.

Consuming it on a regular basis helps in losing weight, improving digestion, and boosting your immune system.

Here are some of the benefits of having Papaya:

1. Helps in losing weight: Papaya must be a part of your diet in case you are keen on losing weight. How? The fruit has low calories and its fibrous nature will give you a feeling that you have been full for a longer period of time, thus reducing your cravings.

2. Acts as an immunity booster: The fruit is a rich source of Vitamin C and helps fight a number of infections including scurvy. Vitamin C creates collagen that helps to connect bodily tissues.

3. Anticancer properties: According to the scientists, Papaya has anti-cancer properties and can help in controlling breast cancer.

4.Diabetic-friendly: Although the fruit is sweet in taste, it has high fiber and low sugar making it diabetic friendly.

5. Helps in Maintaining Heart health: The richness of Vitamin C and antioxidants makes Papaya a healthy option for maintaining heart health by protecting the arteries from bad cholesterol, thus reducing the chances of a heart attack.

6. Protects from Arthritis: People who suffer from arthritis suffer from a lot of pain due to their weak bone structure. Papayas help in preventing arthritis as it keeps bones from getting inflamed.

7. Good for hair health: Papaya is also great for hair as it contains vitamin A, which is necessary for the growth of all bodily tissues, including hair. Adequate intake of vitamin C, is needed for building and maintenance of collagen that provides structure to the skin and the fruit is rich in Vitamin C.