Hawa Badle Hassu: A unique web series by Gail India Limited

Here’s a web series that entertains, and leaves viewers with a serious message about environment conservation and air pollution

With a ton of brands vying to grab our attention with thousands of advertisements, once in a while we find someone pleasantly surprising us with walking the talk. Gail India Limited is one of those brands that has been chugging ahead with a consistent pace when it comes to spreading awareness for a cleaner and greener tomorrow. It all started with their #HawaBadlo campaign, which was well-received.

Now, they have gone a step ahead.

Their new web series ‘Hawa Badle Hassu’ carries forward their cleaner air and a greener tomorrow initiative. The campaign is unique and one-of-its-kind, with a corporate creating a full web series to send across a responsible message. With a quirky mix of humour and mystery with a blend of sci-fi elements, Hawa Badle Hassu is surely going to leave an impact on the viewers.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes peek into the brains and manpower that went behind conceptualizing and creating this series, the thought process behind the idea, and how it all came together. Take a look.

This is a partnered post.