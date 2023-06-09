Having trouble breathing? Pain in these body parts could indicate lung cancer

Lung cancer starts in the windpipe (trachea), the main airway (bronchus) or the lung tissue. It is characterised by the uncontrolled growth of cells in the lung tissue, or the windpipe. Smoking contributes significantly to the third most common cancer worldwide, besides breast and prostate cancer. Although chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery induce remission in some patients, prevention is always the right approach. Without treatment, it can spread to other parts of the body. Advanced lung cancer also refers to metastatic lung cancer, it is the cancer that has spread beyond the lungs.

Researchers from Cancer Research UK say pain in the shoulders or chest while inhaling is one of the two signs of lung cancer. It is also possible to experience pain while coughing. When diagnosed early, lung cancer is mostly treatable.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms vary from person to person depending on metastasis extent. They include persistent coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing up phlegm (sputum) with blood in it, chest pain or shoulder pain, chest infections that keep coming back or chest infections that don’t get better, feeling tired all the time, and weight loss without clear cause. In addition to pneumonia, lung cancer can also cause enlarged or swollen lymph nodes (glands) inside the chest.

Other symptoms experienced by people

-Several people are affected by swollen fingers and nails known as finger clubbing. People with non-small cell lung cancer have a higher incidence of this.

-Hypertrophic Pulmonary Osteoarthropathy (HPOA) causes joint pain and swelling in some.

-Paraneoplastic syndrome

It is rare, but some lung cancer cells produce hormones that penetrate into the bloodstream. These hormones can cause symptoms not related to lung cancer. It is more common in small cell lung cancer.

-Pancoast tumour

It is a very rare type of lung cancer growing right at the top of the lung. These tumours cause very specific symptoms. The most common symptom is severe shoulder pain. Pain might travel down the arm or up the head and neck. Pancoast tumours can also cause Horner’s syndrome. The symptoms include drooping or weakness of one eyelid, small pupil in the same eye, loss of sweating on one face side. Horner syndrome symptoms are caused by the tumour pressing on or damaging a nerve that runs up from the neck to that side of the face.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for informational purposes only and are not intended as professional medical advice. Before beginning a fitness programme or making dietary changes, consult a doctor or a dietician.

