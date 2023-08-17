Teej is an auspicious festival celebrated all across the country every year with great enthusiasm. The prominent Hindu festival holds deep cultural and religious significance for married Hindu women. They observe a day-long nirjala fast, apply the beautiful mehendi designs on their hands, and wear green or red colored traditional outfits to pray for the long lives of their husbands. The pious festival is observed on the third day of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Sawan. Since there are three main Teej festivals including Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej, people often get confused.

When is Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej in 2023?

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. Hartalika Teej is observed annually on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada. According to Drik Panchang, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated this year on 19 August. On the other hand, the Tritiya Tithi will commence at 8:01 pm on 18 August and end at 10:19 pm on 19 August. Meanwhile, Hartalika Teej will be observed on 18 September. The shubh muhurat will be between 6:07 am to 8:34 am.

Difference between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej

It is pertinent to note that Hariyali Teej is celebrated a month before Hartalika Teej. According to our ancient beliefs, Mata Parvati, also known as Teej Maata, undertook rigorous penance of 107 births only to get accepted by Lord Shiva. In her 108th birth, she won his heart, marking a divine connection. Hariyali Teej commemorates the divine love and the union of Mata Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Hartalika Teej is celebrated for completely different reasons. It marks the day when Devi Parvati was abducted by her female friends. She was kept in the deep forests. This was an attempt to protect her from her father who was hell-bent on getting her married to Lord Vishnu. Maa Parvati, after her penance in the forest, married Lord Shiva.

Simply put, Hariyali Teej is a testament to women’s devotion, cultural richness, and diversity.