Happy Ugadi : Wishes and greetings to share with your family and friends on this festive day

According to the solar calendar, Yugadi is observed as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Pana Sankranti in Odisha and Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Ugadi, also known as Yugadi or Ugadhi, marks the beginning of the new year in the southern states of India. It is an important Hindu festival that is celebrated by the people from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with great cheer and festivity. It also refers to the beginning of Samvastara which means starting a cycle of sixty years.

The term ‘Yugadi’ is derived from two Sanskrit words, ‘Yuga’ which means age and ‘Adi’ which means the beginning. The people of Maharashtra celebrate it by the name of ‘Gudi Parwa’. According to Drik Panchang, Ugadi is the new year as per the lunisolar calendar. Due to this, the Hindu new year is celebrated twice in one year with different names on both occasions.

According to Hindi mythology, Lord Brahma initiated the creation of the universe on this auspicious day. The very first day of Chaitra Navaratri is observed as Ugadi to mark the creation of mankind by Lord Brahma. According to another ancient tale, it is believed that Lord Vishnu had taken the avatar of Matsya on this day.

Ugadi 2022- Date and Time:

Ugadi is celebrated on the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha which will fall on 2 April this year. Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:53 am after sunrise on 1 April and will last till 11:58 am on 2 April. As the new year is beginning on Saturday, Lord Saturn will be the lord of the new cycle.

Greetings and Wishes to share with family and friends:

I wish that New Year's Day brings along with it a new ray of hope. May there be tranquillity and joy all around. Happy Ugadi!!

This Ugadi, let us hope for a bright, peaceful, joyous and healthy future. Here's wishing you a very Happy Ugadi!

Wishing you new colours of happiness and brightness in this new year. Sending warm wishes on the joyous occasion of Ugadi!!

May this spring festival spread joy and happiness in your life. Bring good health and wellness to you. Best wishes on Ugadi to you and your family.

May the beautiful colours of Ugadi inspire you to always move ahead in life and win all the challenges with your hard work and efforts. Best wishes on Ugadi!

People prepare to celebrate auspicious Ugadi celebrations before a week of the festival. They clean their houses and shop for new clothes and gifts for their loved ones. They decorate the home entrance with mango leaves and sprinkle the area around their homes with water mixed with cow dung. From floral patterns and rangolis on the floor to the lavish meals representing the traditional cuisine of the states, Ugadi marks the beginning of a new year on a positive note.