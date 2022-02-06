Happy Rose Day 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Here are some of the best Rose Day wishes and quotes for you to share with your loved ones

Love seems to be in the air as the month of February is here. Lovers and spouses are planning to surprise their partners with gifts, wishes, proposals and make this year's Valentine's Day as memorable as possible.

Valentine's week starts from 7 February which is celebrated as Rose Day. The beauty of this day is that, people can exchange roses with each other and express their feelings without uttering anything.

Different coloured roses have different meanings. White roses symbolise purity. Roses of pink colour represent grace and admiration. Yellow roses are for friendship and Red roses symbolise love. This year, Rose Day falls on Monday.

Wishing you a very happy rose day. You are the best thing that happened to my life!

You are the most precious gem in my life. Happy Rose Day!

Happy rose day to someone whose heart is as beautiful as her!

Cheers to eternal love and happiness. Happy Rose Day!

Two things can’t be measured in this world: My love for you and the beauty of red roses.

These roses are just one of the means to say how precious you are to me. Happy rose day!

Sending you rose plant instead of a flower, I wish you stay in my life forever and ever just like this plant. Happy Rose Day!

Sending you yellow, white, red, pink, etc roses to let you know how you add colours to my life every day. Happy Rose Day beautiful!

Sending you a bunch of handpicked roses on this day to express my love for you which is eternal. Happy Rose Day!

You are the rose of my life! Happy Rose Day!

