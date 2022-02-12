Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones

Hugging may not be possible in this socially-distanced world but you can still express your feelings to your loved ones by sending them a virtual hug with a nice message or quote

As part of the most romantic week of the year, Hug Day is celebrated by one and all on 12 February. It is the day when people embrace their loved ones.

When words fail to adequately express an emotion, a warm hug might just be the perfect mood-lifter. Hug Day is also ideal for people who broke up recently and are now regretting their decision, as nothing could be a better fit for a relationship than a tight warm hug.

Each and everyone celebrates the day, including children who hug their friends and express their love and bonding.

Like last year, this year too Valentine’s Week is being celebrated under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hugging may not be possible in this socially-distanced world but you can still express your feelings to your loved ones by sending them a virtual hug with a nice message or quote. This year, Hug Day will be celebrated on a Saturday.

Here are some special Hug Day wishes, quotes, and messages for you to share with your near and dear ones:

Hug Day 2022 wishes and messages:

Hugging is a silent way of saying, ‘you matter to me’. Happy Hug Day 2022!

Your hug makes everything feel so good. Happy Hug Day 2022 my love!

Your arms are where I feel peace. Happy Hug Day 2022!

I wish you were closer so I could hug you forever, happy Hug Day!

It is love, affection and a warm hug with an ocean of care only for you. Happy Hug Day 2022!

Hugs are known as universal medicines that can heal any pain and illness. Happy Hug Day 2022!

Hug Day 2022 Quotes:

“A hug a day keeps the demons at bay." - German Proverb

“Feel the presence of love, wrapped up within a hug.” - Robert M. Hensel

“Hugs and kisses are ways to express what cannot be said.” - Kacie Conroy

“Hugging: the truest form of giving and receiving.” - Carol Miller

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.