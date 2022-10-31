Halloween is celebrated every year on 31 October across the world, mainly in Western countries. On this day, both children and adults dress up in spooky costumes, go trick-or-treating, carve out pumpkins, eat candies and Halloween treats, and gulp down on pumpkin-spiced drinks. This day is believed to have originated from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, in which people dressed like spirits and lit bonfires to keep ghosts away. This festival also honours saints and pray for the souls who have not reached heaven. The fondness for Halloween and the idea of dressing up in spooky costumes have now reached India as well. This festival is celebrated with full enthusiasm, especially in cities like Delhi and Mumbai.

Here are some of the great wishes, messages, and quotes to send to your friends and family:

Wishes

Halloween is a time for dressing up and having some fantastic fun to remember. Wish you a very Happy Halloween.

I wish that your Halloween is all treats and no tricks, enjoy the tasty food and candies. Happy Halloween!

Wishing you a fun Halloween full of magical surprises. May you have lots of treats that are good to eat!

I hope that Halloween brings out your goofy side and you have fun with endless dance and music. Happy Halloween.

Messages

Halloween is your chance to turn all your scary dreams into reality. Become a monster and scare someone as tonight it’s all fun.

May you get the yummiest treats and sweetest candies in your bucket tonight!

Hope that you have a pleasantly frightful day and fun night this Halloween.

You are the cutest pumpkin in the patch, have a scary good time this Halloween.

Quotes

“I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” – L.M. Montgomery

“It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus!” – Max, Hocus Pocus

“If human beings had genuine courage, they’d wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween.” – Douglas Coupland

“Magic is really very simple, all you’ve got to do is want something and then let yourself have it.” – Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.