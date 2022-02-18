Happy Flirting Day 2022: Wishes, quotes and messages to share with your love interest

People also celebrate the fourth day of the anti-Valentine's week by sending wishes and messages to their loved ones

The month of love is here! After a week-long celebrations with their valentines, people have now geared up to toast the anti-Valentine's week. Yes, you read that right. After the much-awaited valentine's week, comes the anti-Valentine's week.

An antithesis to love and romance, anti-Valentine's week begins with Slap Day on 15 February and ends with the cruelest Break-Up Day on 21 February. However, Flirting Day celebrated on 18 February can be considered the most exciting day of the week.

Teenagers are particularly fond of this day, which is celebrated in a casual way among friends. Notably, flirting isn't something you do by yourself. It must involve both individuals; else, it may be considered teasing.

Check the below wishes, quotes and messages that you can use to add a little spice on the fourth day of the anti-Valentine's week

I don’t like to lose but I would be more than happy to lose my heart to you... Happy Flirting Day!

Do you have a map? 'Cause I just keep getting lost in your eyes time and again.

Your eyes are as beautiful as the ocean. I will not mind drowning in them for life. Happy Flirting Day!

Are you sure you are not tired? You have been running through my mind all day.

I need you 24 hours per day and 7 days per week, you are my incentive; I live for you.

You must be an enchantress… Because every time I am with you, the whole world disappears.

Do I know you? 'Cause you look a lot like my next girlfriend/boyfriend.

Hello, Cupid called. He wants to tell you that he needs my heart back.

