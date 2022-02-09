Happy Chocolate Day 2022: Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

The day sees people send out boxes of delicious chocolaty goodies, even chocolate bouquets, to make the day special for their significant other

Valentine's Week is here, and the spirit of romance is in the air. Chocolate Day, which falls on the third day of the Valentine’s week, is celebrated with great zeal every year. The day falls on 9 February.

The day sees people send out boxes of delicious chocolaty goodies, even chocolate bouquets, to make the day special for their significant other. Chocolatiers and dessert shops are filled with people trying to buy the perfect last-minute gift for their loved ones.

The most lovable fact about this day is that it is celebrated by everyone, whether they are single or in a relationship. Even kids celebrate the day by gifting chocolates to their friends.

Chocolate Day is a great way to express your feelings to your special someone. Check out these wishes, quotes and messages to send out and make your significant other's day even more special:

Chocolate Day 2022 quotes:

"If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more" - Jane Austen (Emma)

"I know from experience that the poets are right: love is eternal" - EM Forster (A Room With A View)

Chocolate Day 2022 wishes and messages:

Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine who’s as sweet and special as the box of chocolates that I’m sending today.

Everything comes with a price and I come only with a chocolate. So buy me a chocolate and I’m yours. Happy chocolate day, my love.

I searched for the sweetest chocolate on Earth but then I realized that nothing can be sweeter than you. I Love You. Happy Chocolate Day!

Love, like hot chocolate, takes you by surprise at first, but keeps you warm for a long time. Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine.

