Children’s Day or Bal Diwas is celebrated every year on 14 November. The day honours the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister – Jawaharlal Nehru. He was extremely fond of kids and that is why children lovingly called him Chacha Nehru. The day marks a tribute to Nehru’s contribution towards the development of the nation and his immense love for children. Children’s Day day is grandly celebrated across India to spread awareness about the care and education they need, and also their rights. The day is marked in schools and colleges across the country wherein cultural events, competitions, and several programs are organised. Chocolates and gifts are often distributed among children on this day.

Here are some wishes, messages and quotes to share on Children’s Day:

– A warm wish for all the little children on this special day. Happy Children’s Day 2022!

– A very happy Children’s Day to all the kids around the globe. Spend this special day with unlimited fun and good food.

– The sweetest and most special period of anyone’s life is childhood. Have a lovely and fun-filled day.

– Children need your time more than gifts, let them know how special they are in your life. Happy Children’s Day to all!

– Let’s take an oath to make this world a happy and better place for kids. Happy Children’s Day 2022!

– Let us all come and celebrate the day of innocence and joy among kids. Happy Children’s Day!

– Childhood is about joy, freedom, innocence, and playfulness. Thank you for making our lives special. Happy Children’s Day to all the little ones across the globe.

– Children are our future generation – the more we inspire them the more they will learn. Happy Children’s Day to all the kids!

Famous Quotes:

– Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow – APJ Abdul Kalam.

– Our children are our greatest treasure. They are our future. Those who abuse them tear at the fabric of our society and weaken our nation – Nelson Mandela.

– Every time a child is saved from the dark side of life, every time one of us makes the effort to make a difference in a child’s life, we add light and healing to our own lives – Oprah Winfrey.

– I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character – Martin Luther King.

– A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to be always busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might what you want – Paulo Coelho.

