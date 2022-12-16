Hanukkah is an eight-day Jewish Festival which is commemorated to mark the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the second century B.C. During that time, Jews had risen up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors during the Maccabean Revolt. This group of Jews are called the Maccabees. This year, Hanukkah will be observed from 18 December to 26 December. During the festivity, families give each other gifts and light 8 exceptional candles. Hanukkah is also termed the Festival of Lights. A candle is lit each night for eight days after the sunset on Menorah. The candle is placed near the window so that passers-by will notice it.

As the festival of Hanukkah is knocking on our doors, you must be excited about this beautiful festival. Well, thinking about what wishes you can send to your loved ones? Here are some of the wishes and greetings that you can send to your loved ones this Hanukkah:

– Happy Hanukkah! May this season, your candles burn bright.

– May you take joy in this Festival of Lights, and spread joy and love to those you meet.

– Just a reminder that you and your family are special to me this Hanukkah and always will be

– Wish you all the love and light of Hanukkah this season.

– Happy Hanukkah! May God bless you this year with all the light and happiness of the world.

– May your home be filled with the lights of Menorah candles this Hanukkah.

– Happy Hanukkah! I hope that you are singing the dreidel songs a little louder during this festival.

– May you hold the spirit of Hanukkah in your heart forever.

– May the festival of Hanukkah bring blessings upon you and your family.

– May the blessings be with you and your family during the Festival of Lights and always.

– Happy Hanukkah! May your celebration be filled with joy and your candles burn long.

– Wish you a Hanukkah filled with love, beauty, and light.

– Here is to winning every dreidel’s game and eating the last latke!

– May the light of this season shine throughout the year.

– Send you lots of holiday hugs this Hanukkah.

– As you light the menorah, remember that your friendship is a light to our family as well.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.