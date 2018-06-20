You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Living News

Haimanti Sukla, Lalith J Rao, Sujata Mohapatra among 42 artistes named for Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017

Living FP Staff Jun 20, 2018 13:12:35 IST

Days after an unofficial list containing names of artistes being considered for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards was 'leaked', several leading performers have been announced as having won the prestigious honour.

Musicians Haimanti Sukla and Lalith J Rao, Odissi danseuse Sujata Mohapatra, Kathak dancer and guru Shobha Koser, veena exponent Suma Sudheendra and Carnatic vocalist MS Sheela were among those named by the Akademi on Tuesday, 19 June 2018. Xattriya artistes Ramkrishna Talukdar and Jagannath Bayan, Marathi theatre actor and writer Abhiram Bhadkamkar and Rajasthan's Anwar Khan Manganiyar are also among the final list of 42 artistes the Akademi is honouring for their contributions to the fields of performing arts.

Musicians Haimanti Sukla and Lalith J Rao, Odissi danseuse Sujata Mohapatra are among those who've been honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar

Musicians Haimanti Sukla and Lalith J Rao, Odissi danseuse Sujata Mohapatra are among the artistes honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi puraskar for 2017

Twelve artists have been selected from the field of music, nine each from the fields of dance and theatre, and 10 artists have been included from the traditional, folk, tribal music, dance and puppetry fields, the Akademi said.

The Akademi held its general council meeting in Imphal on 7 June, where the contributions of various artistes were discussed and a list compiled. Voting for the honours took place a day later. While the Akdemi generally announces the names of the selected artistes immediately after the meeting, this year there was a departure from the norm, and the awardees were not intimated until 19 June. It was in this interim that the 'unofficial' list was leaked.

The Akademi tweeted out the full list of awardees on Tuesday, saying, "(The) Akademi is pleased to announce that the General Council... has at its meeting held on 8 June 2018 in Imphal selected 42 artists, including one joint award, for Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (Akademi Purashkar) for the year 2018."

list1

list2

— With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: Jun 20, 2018 13:12 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




No Live Matches

Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Portugal
:
Morocco
Group A - 20 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Saudi Arabia
Group B - 20 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Spain
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Denmark
:
Australia
Group C - 21 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Peru
Group D - 21 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Argentina
:
Croatia
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores