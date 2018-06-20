Haimanti Sukla, Lalith J Rao, Sujata Mohapatra among 42 artistes named for Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards 2017

Days after an unofficial list containing names of artistes being considered for the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards was 'leaked', several leading performers have been announced as having won the prestigious honour.

Musicians Haimanti Sukla and Lalith J Rao, Odissi danseuse Sujata Mohapatra, Kathak dancer and guru Shobha Koser, veena exponent Suma Sudheendra and Carnatic vocalist MS Sheela were among those named by the Akademi on Tuesday, 19 June 2018. Xattriya artistes Ramkrishna Talukdar and Jagannath Bayan, Marathi theatre actor and writer Abhiram Bhadkamkar and Rajasthan's Anwar Khan Manganiyar are also among the final list of 42 artistes the Akademi is honouring for their contributions to the fields of performing arts.

Twelve artists have been selected from the field of music, nine each from the fields of dance and theatre, and 10 artists have been included from the traditional, folk, tribal music, dance and puppetry fields, the Akademi said.

The Akademi held its general council meeting in Imphal on 7 June, where the contributions of various artistes were discussed and a list compiled. Voting for the honours took place a day later. While the Akdemi generally announces the names of the selected artistes immediately after the meeting, this year there was a departure from the norm, and the awardees were not intimated until 19 June. It was in this interim that the 'unofficial' list was leaked.

The Akademi tweeted out the full list of awardees on Tuesday, saying, "(The) Akademi is pleased to announce that the General Council... has at its meeting held on 8 June 2018 in Imphal selected 42 artists, including one joint award, for Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (Akademi Purashkar) for the year 2018."

— With inputs from IANS