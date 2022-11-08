Guru Nanak Jayanti is commemorated to mark the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev. It is the most significant festival for the followers of Sikhism. This festival is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth day in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be observed on 8 November. Guru Nanak is regarded to be a spiritual teacher who founded Sikhism in the 15th century. He was born on 15 April 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore. Guru Nanak Jayanti is observed as a public holiday in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Here are some of the best wishes and messages you can send to your loved ones this Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Wishes

May this holy festival enlighten your heart and mind with sanctity and knowledge. Wish you a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May this day bring lots of joy and happiness into your life. Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May blessings and happiness surround you as we join together to remember the beloved Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the starting of Sikhism. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

On this auspicious occasion, I wish that you are showered with Guru Ji’s divine blessings today and forever. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Messages