Gunjan Ahlawat on the art of designing book covers, and why he loves experimenting with fonts

Gunjan Ahlawat, the design head of Penguin Random House India, has had a prolific career thus far; he has designed over 200 book covers. After having studied graphic design at the National Institute of Design, the maverick designer did his Master's from The Glasgow School of Art. In this conversation with Firstpost, he talks about latest work — a series of covers for a box set of Premchand’s works, which have been appreciated for the subtle use of imagery and colors.

Was it a passion for design that led you to become a book designer?

In my case, I think it was purely accidental. I started off by working at Hidesign in Pondicherry as a graphic designer. I moved back to Delhi in 2006 and joined Dorling Kindersley. While at DK, I freelanced for Penguin with a cover, and this turned out to be the first of many. I then decided to move to Penguin, but I was always clear that I wanted to study further. I realised that my heart lies in creating book designs while pursuing my Master's at the Glasgow School of Arts. This passion for books bagged me a job at Faber and Faber in London.

How do you ideate and settle in on the color, pattern, fonts and design?

While there is a process and parameters involved in designing a book cover, I think one needs to observe and listen, above all. You need to hear the echo in an author’s words and with your skill set, lend a visual personality to them. Also, it is quite an intuitive process and has a lot to do with one's understanding of the subject at hand. But the one rule that I always stick to is to design, not decorate!

For me, fonts are the most important ingredient in cover design, and getting them right is very crucial. Choosing the right font is a sort of sensory experience. For example, you cannot use an Archie comics font for a book like Indica, and vice versa. It’s a marriage between the image and the typography. I do have ones I am partial to. For example, I'm currently hooked to 'Baskerville' and 'Garamond'. I’ve used 'Gotham' and 'Archer' for a long time. Whether it’s the title, author, or sub-title, these particular fonts do find ways to sneak in somewhere. Font defines an image, too. There are different ways in which a designer can use the same font, just by playing with size, color, and letter case.

I believe in having a strong and slightly unusual color palette, and it really depends on the subject matter. For example, if it’s a book on current affairs, then it will depend on the subject and the message the designer wants to convey. In my recent work Indica, I’ve used colorful images, as they go with the theme.

The covers of the box set of Premchand's stories have been received well. Do they represent the different seasons?

I have used motifs that are distinctly Indian and beautiful in themselves. And since the rural countryside is such a dominant theme in a bulk of the stories, we inevitably turned to nature to find the right motifs. Flowers seemed to be the most appropriate choice, and I picked bougainvillea, neem, marigold and gulmohar. The shades are subtle and the box was grey to balance it all. What I hoped to convey is the mood of the story rather than the seasons.

Do you read the book before designing a cover? How do you approach abstract topics?

Yes, and no. If it is fiction, then I usually read the book to understand its tone or I ask my editors to mark important parts which set the tone of the book. For non-fiction, I get a detailed brief from my editor, and sometimes for inspiration, I ask for notes and more details, or read more chapters.

Once I have a basic concept in place, I share it with the commissioning editor, and the sales and marketing teams. We then edit or rework it and send it to the authors. Sometimes, authors are very involved, like Amitav Ghosh was a big part of the cover design for The Great Derangement. Pranay Lal, the author of Indica, was genuinely interested and I welcomed his inputs, because he was a scientist and the subject of the book was unique.

What inspires you to design the cover? Do you take elements from the book and play around with them?

I think the variety of narratives one gets to work with is the most fascinating and satisfying aspect. You may be working on a fiction title, or a book on current affairs or a thriller, or a children’s title — all at the same time. As a designer, one has to wear many hats to look after the different aspects of the project. But the essence for me remains the same, that a good cover should be able to capture both the text and the reader’s imagination in equal measure.

Along with all the fun you may have, it’s also a huge responsibility on your shoulders, because you are going to give a visual personality to someone’s years of work. Additionally, this will go to print and will be out there for years to come (unlike the digital format, where you can change details quickly).

What I also enjoy is that every new cover challenges your imagination! You have to bring something innovative to the table, while being apt and able to fight against the crowd of visuals out there. Working with all these variables seems like a grand adventure into the literary world.

Inspiration comes in myriad ways. What fascinates me is art, whether it is interiors, ceramics, textiles or paintings. A lot of times, I refer to famous paintings for colour palette or forms, and sometimes I have even dreamed of solutions which were practically sound, even when I woke up! (laughs)

Do you like using illustrations? Do you do them yourself?

The usage of illustrations depends entirely on how we want to package the book. Whenever it is possible, we love to use illustrations (like for the Premchand series or the Partition series we released last August, among others). We work with some really talented illustrators in India and abroad. We use lot of commissioned illustrations for Puffin titles, as the stories usually lend themselves well to illustrations.

My style of illustration is very free-flowing and mostly water colour-based. So, wherever it works, I’m happy to illustrate. For example, I recently illustrated Words from the Hills by Ruskin Bond. Before that, I illustrated the front cover artwork for Anees Salim’s The Small Town Sea and Ruskin Bond’s Room on a Roof.

One cover created by you that I personally admire was Anuradha Roy’s Folded Earth. It says so much through just one image. How is it possible to bring all of your thoughts together into one picture?

It is one of my personal favorites too! It took me a couple of months to get it right, because the story was too complex to reduce to one visual. Anuradha’s writing is so beautiful that I, too, was keen to make the cover reflect that beauty in equal measure. So, the chosen visual—slightly abstract in nature—seemed like the right choice, coupled with a lovely texture in the post-production stage.

Which has been the toughest book cover to design so far, and why?

If I can remember correctly, it was Indica, for various reasons. It showcased the natural history of the Indian sub-continent, arguably a vast subject to cover in one book. It’s a very powerful body of work with information on everything—from reptiles and rivers to early humans—so to capture the essence in one image was rather challenging. After much deliberation, taking the collage route worked wonderfully for this one.

For Anjum Hassan’s new book, A Day in the Life, she was keen on using a particular artist’s painting. To clear the permissions, I chased galleries across the world, from New Delhi to New York to Hong Kong, and finally a gallery in London helped me with it. This bit took me around two months. But the results are beautiful and all of us (including Anjum) are very pleased with the outcome.

What role do you think the cover plays in luring the audience to buy the book? Do first impressions matter?

I knew this question was coming! Honestly speaking, there is no strict barometer to check whether a particular cover works. With all the parameters in place, coupled with the collective experience (editor’s, sales, marketing and design) and intuition, we take a call.

Having said that, the cover needs to be attractive in its look and draw the reader towards the book. With book shelves shrinking over time, a cover should be different and resonate with the reader to motivate them to pick up the book and read the blurb. It is in that 10-30 seconds that the decision to buy it is made, if the cover manages to reel the reader in. Then it is successful.

Spines play a huge role too. Because of decreasing shelf space, a month after the book is out, it is placed vertically in a shelf, but it should still speak to the reader. It is a modest but important component, as it can showcase the essence of the book, so I’m very careful with spines.