Gudi Padwa 2022- Here are some tasty recipes you can try at home on this festive occasion

Every year, Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the Chaitra month. This year, the festival, which also heralds the start of the new year for people in Maharashtra and Goa, will be celebrated on 2 April.

Gudi Padwa is also known as Samvatsar Padvo and is the first day of the new year for the Marathi and Konkani communities. The festival also marks the onset of the spring season as well as the harvest season. Many people celebrate this auspicious day with grandeur and prepare traditional delicacies as well.

Some of the lip-smacking items that are prepared on the occasion of Gudi Padwa are basundi, shrikhand, puran poli, and modaks, among others. Here are some of the festive recipes which you can try at home for Gudi Padwa this year:

Puran Poli - Puran Poli is not just a festive dish but also a comfort food for many. The outer bread (poli) stuffed with sweet lentil filling (puran) remains a favourite for several people, especially as the preparation time is very little. The dish is extremely flavourful and leaves you want more with every bite.

Modak - Modaks are usually associated with Ganesh Chaturthi, but they can also be a part of traditional dishes on Gudi Padwa. Modaks are easy to make and you can also experiment with a variety of fillings like cashews, almonds or even chocolate to get all the celebratory feels.

Shrikhand- Shrikhand is always on the top for many people whenever a festival is near, and it certainly comes to mind while celebrating Gudi Padwa. This dessert is an integral part of Maharashtrian cuisine and is prepared on almost every special occasion. Shrikhand is a yogurt-based dessert that includes ingredients like sugar, cardamom and dry fruits.

Basundi- Basundi is very similar to rabri and it is extremely easy to prepare. This simple, yet tasty dish is bound to leave your taste buds satiated.