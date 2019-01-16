Going on your Aussie holiday becomes easier than ever!

In any list of the most amazing holiday destinations in the world, you will surely find Australia in the top contenders. Are you an adventure junkie? A couple looking for a romantic break? A family seeking a mix of fun and relaxation? Australia’s got it all, mate!

But what about getting there, is the visa process painful?

We get it. Wanting to travel is easy, but planning an international trip can be stressful. From putting together a long and confusing list of documents to waiting for visa appointments and forgoing your passport in the process, the logistics are a pain! In fact, the paperwork and hassles that go into your visa can be enough to make you want to stick to domestic holidays forever. While some countries are known for their easy processes and visa on arrival, others are shrouded by visa stigma.

Australia is many a time wrongly perceived as being ‘difficult to travel to’. In reality, it’s extremely easy with a breezy and straightforward visa application process. So, if you have been setting aside Australia as a holiday destination because you think getting a visa is complicated, you NEED to read this. Stop trusting rumours about the Australian visitor visa process, and let’s bust the common misconceptions surrounding the same.

Myth 1: You need to go to trudge all the way to the visa centre to apply

Fact: There’s absolutely no need to get off your comfy chair. You can apply for your Australian tourist or business visa (subclass 600) online at any time, from anywhere. Just visit ImmiAccount at https:// online.immi.gov.au/lusc/login and follow three simple steps:

1) Create your ImmiAccount (which you can use to track your application, and for future applications too)

2) Fill in the visitor form details and submit the scans of your documents

3) Make the online payment and your visa application is submitted.

Feeling lazy? You don’t even have to do it yourself! With your permission, the online form can also be completed by a third party such as a family member here in India, or in Australia or even a travel agent.

Myth 2: You need to go through the hassle of getting interviewed and doing biometrics at the visa centre. Oh, the waiting!

Fact: It’s really all online - no travelling, no waiting in queues. Indian nationals do not need to visit the Department of Home Affairs or the Visa Application Centre. If further information or an interview is required, it will all be managed through your online ImmiAccount, over the phone, or by email. Sounds easy, right? That’s because it really is.

Myth 3: It takes forever for an Australian visa to get processed! What with the introduction of the online lodgement process and all

Fact: Really? This cannot be further from the truth. The online lodgements are processed even quicker. In fact, the majority of subclass 600 tourist visas are usually finalised in 19 days*. The majority of subclass 600 business visitor visas are being usually finalised in eight days. If your application is complete and your documents are in order, your visa should not be delayed.

Need it really fast? Fast track your visa (as early as within 48 hours), by paying a fee of A$ 1,000 (approx. Rs. 51,000).

*Global processing times as at June 2018. Processing times may vary depending on factors such as peak processing periods in particular locations. Click here to view the current global visa and citizenship processing times.

It could take longer under these circumstances

If you are travelling with someone who needs a health check-up, such as travellers over 75 years, you should factor in the time required to do a medical check-up at the authorised centres. Now that’s just common sense!

Myth 4: You need to give in your passport - groan!

Fact: Not at all! In fact, you can already be travelling overseas while you submit your application. All Australian visas are electronic and are verified online as you check in to your flight and on arrival to Australia. When applying, all it takes is a scanned copy of the first and last page of your passport as identity proof, as well as scans of stamped passport pages to verify your travel history. And voila!

Myth 5: An Australian visa is way too expensive!

Fact: It’s actually well under 10K. For a visitor visa (subclass 600), the charges are A$ 140 which is roughly Rs. 7,150. The standard visa usually allows travel within 12 months, multiple entries, with a stay of up to 3 months each arrival. For applicants who travel frequently to Australia, the standard visa allows travel within 3 years. Longer stays can be requested and are considered case by case.

So, the next time you are thinking of an international trip, Australia should be high up on your list of must-visit destinations. With a plethora of things to do, sights to see and experiences to enjoy – in addition to a super simple visa process – a holiday in Australia will be one to treasure and remember. Pack your bags already, will you!

This is a partnered post.

